OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and GOP legislators announced a budget proposal worth nearly $12.8 billion.

Lawmakers announced the budget deal earlier than usual.

“I was asking the pro-tem and the speaker …. What’re we gonna do the rest of April and May? I mean, we don’t have anything to argue about if we get the budget done so early,” Stitt said.

WATCH: STATE BUDGET: Gov. Stitt, GOP lawmakers, announce budget proposal:

STATE BUDGET: Gov. Stitt, GOP lawmakers, announce budget proposal

Stitt and the lawmakers highlighted two major topics within the budget.

First, entitlement programs, namely Medicaid.

Stitt said federal-level cuts should result in restructuring in Oklahoma.

“It’s important that we meet our obligations, and that’s gonna come with reforms,” Stitt said, “That we have to do, so we can keep these programs solvent.”

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Gov. Stitt also talked about plans for education.

2 News Oklahoma listened to two TPS parents’ thoughts.

“If Gov. Stitt, if lawmakers were standing here right now, what would you say to them?” 2 News Oklahoma asked.

“Make major changes. All the way up,” Stephanie, a TPS parent said.

“Do better for our kids,” April Adcock, another TPS parent added.

Gov. Stitt emphasized his plan for a teacher pay raise.

“We’re giving our amazing teachers a third pay raise during my time in office, because we know it’s very important that we attract the very, very best in our classrooms,” Stitt said.

“If they had guidance and the funds were spent properly, I think it could be good,” Stephanie said.

Adcock is a mother of four TPS kids, three of whom are on an individualized education plan. She thinks the state should go big or go home.

“The communication’s not there. The budgeting’s not there. They’re not paying the teachers,” Adcock said.

It will be up to the legislature to approve this budget proposal from Republicans.

State Superintendent Lindel Fields issued the following statement:

We are excited about today's announcement and appreciate the investment in Oklahoma's public schools. Increasing teacher pay, continued security funding and the focus on literacy align with our priorities at OSDE.



We are grateful to the Governor, Senate and House leadership for their collaborative approach in working with OSDE officials to make education a priority in our state.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

