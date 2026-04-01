BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Rose District Farmers Market in Broken Arrow is opening for its 23rd season on April 4 at 8 a.m.

The market offers locally grown produce and coffee, like Rise Grind and Rise Espresso Cafe.

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Rose District Farmers Market opens for 23rd season in Broken Arrow to support local businesses

Randall Ryan owns the cafe in Broken Arrow.

"I bought this existing coffee shop in 2019, so I just celebrated a 7th anniversary here on Main Street in the Rose District," Ryan said.

Ryan’s coffee dreams started just half a mile down the road, before buying the store,

"It started on a bicycle at the Rose District Farmers Market. This will be the 11th season with the Rose District Farmers Market," Ryan said.

Ryan loved every minute of being in the community over those 11 years.

"I would say the first thing is the people. You build relationships. It's kind of unique because I have relationships with people at the market who won't come into my brick-and-mortar. After all, that's where they want to see me," Ryan said.

Ryan believes the market keeps the small-town feel in Broken Arrow, even as the town continues to grow.

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"They want local products. They want to hear your stories, uh, how you built this, or, you know, where you come from, how do you do this, it's a really good partnership, and it's a lot of fun that we have. It's a lot of stress running a business, but the people make it a lot, make it worthwhile, and the why we do things," Ryan said.

Kathryn Vick, the market’s facilitator, emphasized shopping at the market helps businesses like Ryan’s.

"When you purchase at a farmer's market, you're putting your money back into the local economy," Vick said.

The market also accepts SNAP benefits at a designated booth.

"We have a snap booth...You would bring your SNAP benefits up, and I have one of our ladies run it for me, and she's able to get the benefits off the cards. We give you $1 tokens in exchange for using them in the market to purchase the appropriate items. We also offer the double up bucks so they can get those as well, up to $20 per day is what we double, and then we do the senior benefits as well once those get going," Vick said.

The Rose District Farmers Market runs through the end of October. It is open Saturdays 8 am-12 pm and Tuesdays 4 pm-8 pm.

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