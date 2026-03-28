CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION? Oklahoma lawmakers consider proposal

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers are eyeing a Constitutional Convention. The convention is the process to make changes to the Oklahoma Constitution.

For Tulsans like Chris Pritcahrd, it’s been a while since they heard those words: constitutional convention.

“Probably 10 years ago,” Pritchard said.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert filed House Joint Resolution 1089.

As a matter of fact, the Oklahoma Constitution requires a constitutional convention every 20 years, but since statehood in 1907, Oklahoma has held none.

2 News Oklahoma was unable to reach Hilbert, but, according to the resolution, there was one attempt at a convention back in 1970, but it never came to fruition.

The Oklahoma Constitution has several functions. It has a Bill of Rights, just like the US Constitution and it creates branches of government, how all those branches work together and they are supposed to operate.

What is one area of law that you’d like to see some reform in Oklahoma? 2 News Oklahoma posed that question to a couple Tulsans.

“I would say help with mental illnesses, as far as the right guidance – proper guidance – for people that’s in help, instead of using a hostile tactic,” Jhabriel Barre said.

2 News Oklahoma also listened to Demarco Brown.

“I would like to see the juvenile reform shift. I feel like we need a balance, of juvenile reform, just allowing kids to not be charged as adults. We have a lot of younger kids at 13 or 15 years old, that’s being convicted as adults. We just need to find a fine balance on the judging of these convictions,” Brown said.

For Brown, it is personal

“A guy like myself was once in that position. Previously being able to be charged as an adult, and I wasn’t convicted, but just, if I was convicted, it could’ve shifted my life and I wouldn’t be where I’m at today,” Brown said.

The legislature needs to approve the convention for it to move forward.

The convention commission would include the governor, Chief Justice of the state supreme court, the House speaker, Senate pro tem, and two members appointed by each legislative chamber.

The commission would meet in January of 2027, and potential changes to the constitution would go to the ballot in November of 2028.

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