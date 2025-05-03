'She's embarassed' | Parent says former BTW coach punched his daughter in the jaw

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma is listening to a parent, who says, now former, Booker T. Washington High School Track Coach Gui Lowmack assaulted his daughter.

Newly obtained video shows the lead-up to the fight that interrupted a high school track meet.

It shows a group of students and some adults arguing. Suddenly, a student rushes in and makes things physical.

The fight grew much larger. According to Tulsa Police, Lowmack was involved too.

2 News obtained a probable cause statement saying Lowmack is seen “striking a minor student in the face, causing great bodily harm to the victim.”

Wesley Taylor tells 2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers his daughter, Stephanie, is the victim.

“She’s been back to school, but she’s been kind of like, really not wanting to go, because the social media’s going on and all the things people are saying about the thing,” Taylor said.

Taylor says his daughter took the below picture shortly after the fight. It shows her busted lip healing.

Wesley Taylor Stephanie, Taylor's daughter, shows her busted lip healing.

Recently, Domonique Cooks spoke with 2 News Oklahoma’s Isabel Flores. Cooks shares a baby with Lowmack.

THE OTHER SIDE >>> Watch Flores’ report with Cooks

Cooks said the fight is rooted in bullying.

“When you take your kids to school, you expect for your kids to be protected,” Cooks said during the April 25 interview.

Neither Cooks nor Lowmack could be reached for a May 2 interview.

Meanwhile, Taylor says the injuries are physical and mental.

“Right now [Stephanie’s] losing friends, and then a lot of people that kind of like, looked up to her, because she’s got so much going at her school,” Taylor said, “She’s embarrassed.”

