Booker T. HS families speak out against actions taken after track meet fight

TULSA, Okla — Booker T. Washington High School adjunt coach Gui Lowmack was arrested after a fight broke out April 17 at an evening track meet.

Local News TPS adjunct coach arrested for assault after incident ends track meet Jennifer Maupin

Domonique Cooks shares a daughter with Lowmack.

She said East Central students targeted her daughter at the meet—and it wasn’t the first time.

“There’s been a lot leading up to this particular situation," said Cooks. "We have been dealing with these girls and different girls for the last two years.”

Cooks said that as a parent, she is heartbroken.

“When you take your kids to school, you expect for your kids to be protected," she said. "My kid wasn't protected.”

She said her daughter and two other girls defending her daughter were suspended from attending school at Booker T. High for the rest of the year.

She also said the school is pushing for the suspensions to last into next school year too.

“We weren't contacted. No one contacted and tried to get our side of the story," she said. "Everything was just signed, sealed and delivered."

Cooks says she just hopes the school steps up to protect its students, especially from situations like this, moving forward.

"It's very disheartening,” she said. “I would advocate for my daughter every time.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

