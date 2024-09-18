Shelter pup, city leaders break ground on new Tulsa animal shelter

TULSA, Okla. — 918 Day isn’t just for Tulsa’s humans.

The city held its groundbreaking on Sept. 18 on a long-awaited city animal shelter.

“We are here to serve the people in our community and the animals that love them,” Mayor G.T. Bynum remarked during Wednesday's ceremony.

Former mayor Susan Savage noted the importance of the city's caretaking of animals.

“For our shelter rescues, we think of dogs and cats. But they also have chickens and llamas and geese, and goats and an occasional horse,” Savage said.



“I’m so excited that we’re getting a new home built for our animals to then find longer term permanent ones," Tulsa City Councilor Laura Bellis told 2 News after the ceremony, while holding a puppy currently up for adoption named Mary. "This baby Mary is up for adoption, and people really need to adopt and not shop.”

Another shelter helper, Bipple, made the first dig for the new shelter, which will be located off East 36th Street North. It will replace the current one, built in the 1970s.

“On a daily basis, we’re usually trying to put some lipstick on a pig out there (at the current shelter), no pun intended,” shelter director Sherri Carrier said.



Wednesday also marked the renaming of Tulsa Animal Welfare to Tulsa Animal Services. Carrier listed the key features that will help her division.

“A generator is one," she said. "Shaded structures for play yards, two extra pods that will be 42 additional kennels. We have skylights, intercom systems, lots of amenities for everybody.”

According to the groundbreaking speakers, the city and its animal services division still need Green Country to lend a helping paw and donate toward amenities not already covered for the new shelter.

“Look at what we have now. Look at what we’re going to have," Carrier said, appealing for donors to step up.

Tulsa Animal Services

Tulsa Animal Services said it has a fundraising goal of about $3 million but currently has $300,000. Tulsa voters approved $13.8 million in funding a year ago as part of the Improve Our Tulsa plan.

"Participate, get involved, know about your shelter," the director added. "Know about the differences of just regular rescue animal organizations and municipalities. It’s important for all of us to be on the same team.”

According to Carrier, the current animal shelter will still be used as an emergency facility. Construction on the new shelter will take about two years from start to finish.

