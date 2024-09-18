918 DAY IS HERE: How one shop wears Tulsa on its sleeve

TULSA, Okla. — Sept. 18 marks the seventh annual 918 Day.

Started in 2018, 918 Day is meant to highlight and celebrate Tulsa and its diverse heritage.

This civic pride day is also an opportunity to cheer on those who set up shop in T-Town.

“We love Tulsa,” said Cole Cunningham. “We’re very Tulsa proud over here.”

Mythic Press has called Tulsa home since 2015, with the husband-and-wife tag team of Cole and Allison Cunningham running the small and friendly retailer.

Mythic Press quite literally wears Tulsa on its sleeves. Throughout the whole store, it’s nothing but shirts, hats, stickers, and other merchandise related to T-Town, different neighborhoods, and landmarks.

While 918 Day is one for celebrating Tulsa, Mythic Press celebrates this city all year long.

The people there care deeply about Tulsa, even donating over $100,000 to local nonprofits since 2022.

Considering they sell Tulsa-themed merchandise, predictably, 918 Day is usually a big sales boon.

“We’ve been pretty involved the last five or six years, I guess,” Cole Cunningham told 2 News. “We typically create custom designs and try to bring some fun to the city. We’re expecting a big turnout [Wednesday].”

Outgoing Mayor G.T. Bynum largely spearheaded the creation of 918 Day. To mark his last 918 Day as mayor, Mythic Press has created three 918 shirt designs available on Sept. 18 and that day only.

“I’m unveiling for the first time ever— this is the official 918 Day t-shirt, featuring some of Mayor Bynum’s accomplishments over his terms,” said Cole Cunningham, showing off one of the designs. “A lot to look at over the past — what? — eight years in office.”

Mythic Press A new t-shirt design from Mythic Press marking outgoing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's last 918 Day as mayor.

That design is dotted with icons referencing those achievements — such as a guitar, sunglasses, and harmonica for the Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan Centers; the Zink Lake pedestrian bridge; the Gathering Place; the USA BMX Hall of Fame and Hardesty BMX stadium; the Gilcrease Museum; and more.

Leaning further into the festivities, those shirts go for $9.18 before tax.

Mythic Press will screen-print these new designs Wednesday at the Mother Road Market patio, not far from its Route 66 location. From 10:30am to 1pm, people will pick which design they want and print it before their eyes.

Afterwards, they’ll set up at Chapman Green in downtown Tulsa for the 918 Day Festival, which will start at 5pm and run until 9pm.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

