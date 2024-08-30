DECADES IN THE MAKING: Zink Lake, pedestrian bridge opening with 'Big Dam Party'

TULSA, Okla. — After years of construction, road closures, and planning crews put the final touches on the William's Crossing Pedestrian Bridge, Zink Lake and the Tulsa Wave Park.

To celebrate the accomplishments Tulsa will have a "Big Dam Party."

"A long time waiting. Hasn’t it been, I mean everybody’s been waiting for a long time," said Tulsan Deborah Thompson.



She was walking her dog Betty Boop on Riverside when 2 News spoke with her.

"I can’t think of a better celebratory day and weekend to open, of course Labor Day. Cause I’m sure there were many people who labored to this to get it open," said Thompson.

The event kicks off on Aug 30. with numerous free activities on and off Zink Lake.

"Full day of local Tulsa music, face painting that’s gonna be free for the kiddos out here, selfies with the duck, the water will be open on Zink Lake, the Tulsa Wave Park fully open, the bridge operational and open. We'll end the night (Saturday) then with Hanson," said Tim Chambers with Tulsa Regional Tourism.



People have been concerned about parking, so 2 News took the question to Chambers.

"So glad you asked. Parking is going to be crucial for people's happiness and way of getting around. We highly recommend we take you advantage of parking in the downtown Tulsa Community College parking lot," Chambers said.

Free shuttles will be available from downtown as well as at the Marriott Hotel near 71st and Lewis.

ADDITIONAL PARKING:



North of the 23rd Street Bridge - 400 spaces

South of the 23rd Street Bridge - 222 spaces

Cyrus Avery Memorial Plaza (near Riverside Dr. and S. Lawton Ave.) - 60 spaces

Near 19th and Riverside - 134 spaces

Parking is not available in the nearby neighborhood. Chambers said don’t even try.

Over the past few weeks, Tulsans have noticed an increase in construction on Riverside as it moved closer to Labor Day.

"It seems like it hurrying to work on it. It seems like there’s been like a turn up on the amount of that they’re working on recently," said Jeff Bianca.

So, 2 News asked the Chambers if everything was ready.

"There will be some dirt maybe being moved but as you can tell, moving mountains is not an easy chore, but this is a good kick-off event," said Chambers.

As the crews cleaned, some professionals took on the wave park to test it out.

The events last four days, starting Friday, Aug. 30, and ending on Monday, Sep. 2.

"All of this culminates with day four on Monday, which is the Tulsa rafter race back in better than ever," Chambers said.

For Thompson, she’s excited but hopes the water circulates, keeping the area smelling nice.

"I just hope we get some water circulation in there to make it a better quality and smell good i want to smell good," said Thompson.

Learn more about the events at the BigDamParty website.

AUG. 30 SCHEDULE:

AUG. 31 SCHEDULE:

SEPT. 31 SCHEDULE:

SEPT. 2 SCHEDULE:

