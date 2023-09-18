Tulsa celebrates sixth annual 918 Day

TULSA, Okla. — Sept. 18 marks Tulsa's sixth annual 918 day.

Sept. 18 or 9/18 references Tulsa's area code and is a day for Tulsans to show some love for their hometown.

This year's theme is "The Story of Tulsa" which honors our city's past as we continue to write the next chapter of our history, said the event's organizers.

To celebrate, Mayor GT Bynum is touring the city starting at 9:18 a.m.

Each hour after that, Bynum will go to different historical and influential locations around town and document his journey on Facebook.

The city of Tulsa also put together a file of social media images for Tulsans to show their support.

Click here to download images for your social media.

A scavenger hunt will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 and 120 teams are registered to compete.

The deadline to register for the scavenger hunt already passed, but the event will be live-streamed on the city's Facebook.

Several local retailers and restaurants have deals planned for 918 Day. Check-in with your favorite shops to see if they have any discounts or fun gifts.

