Several special elections held in Green Country on Feb. 13

TULSA, Okla. — Voters across Green Country are heading to the polls on Feb. 13, as several counties are set to hold special elections.

Over the past few weeks, 2 News presented various topics up for a vote.

Voters in places like Sand Springs, Mounds, Bixby, Jenks, and Okmulgee will have school bond measures on the ballot.

SAND SPRINGS

The biggest school bond in the town's history is up in Sand Springs. The $114 million investment focuses on three major projects; a new press box at Memorial Stadium, critical safety upgrades, and a new building at the middle school.

BIXBY

Bixby Public Schools hopesto secure $12 million through a school bond election to keep up.

Two separate propositions are being put to the voters.

One allocates half a million dollars to improving the district's bus fleet.

The second and the majority of the money would go towards campus improvements and projects to ensure as enrollment numbers go up, there is enough space to accommodate the increase.

JENKS

Jenks Public Schools is encouraging families to cast their vote, as they prepare for their annual school bond election.

While every district handles bond's differently, for Jenks, it is an annual process that the community expects. This year,they are asking for $19 million dollars for a variety of upgrades and projects. This bond will not raise property taxes.

OKMULGEE

A $17.75 million bond issue is set for a vote in Okmulgee. If approved, it would bring major upgrades to Okmulgee Public Schools.

Scott Bein, deputy treasurer at the district, said the most pressing need is at the elementary school, as it houses nearly half of the district's student body of nearly 1200.

MOUNDS

In Mounds, voters will decide on a $15 million bond to spend over more than a decade.

In addition to a security vestibule, classroom, and restroom remodels are in order. Other improvements relate to athletics, like new locker rooms, installing turf and moving the home football bleachers.

Taxes would not increase for Mounds should the bond pass.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

