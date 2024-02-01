$17.75M school bond issue hinges on Okmulgee voters

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A $17.75 million bond issue is set for a vote on February 13. If approved, it would bring major upgrades to Okmulgee Public Schools.

Scott Bein, Deputy Treasurer at the district, said the most pressing need is at the elementary school, as it houses nearly half of the district's student body of nearly 1200.

Elementary students currently use the cafeteria for physical education class and assemblies. The bond would fund a gymnasium that doubles storm shelter.

"The big thing I'm excited about for our community is that it will be a FEMA-rated storm shelter, which we will allow the community to come into in off hours when schools close," said Bein.

Further plans for the elementary school include replacing its roof.

Mark Tuggle, a grandfather of a pre-kindergarten student in the district, said this building is the main reason why he plans to vote. "Just to have a place where he can feel safe when he goes is something that I'm really, really looking forward to," Tuggle said.

The bond would also freshen up the historic Harmon Stadium with new bleachers and a refurbished track and field.

Plans at the high school include much-needed maintenance, according to Bein.

Middle school upgrades are also planned in the bond, like renovating the special education room and tennis court.

"Currently, our middle school students have to travel across town to do their tennis practice for their tennis team," said Bein. "This will allow us to hold practice here at our facility and actually hold some middle school tournaments and matches."

Bein said an approved bond would add an insignificant hike to property taxes. "It'll cost you less than a McDonald's cheeseburger a month."

Tuggle said many generations of his family are OPS alumni, including himself. A "yes" vote is his way of showing school spirit.

"We need to do things to improve not only our educational system, but the pride of our school district," Tuggle said. "Things of that nature consist of making improvements to our facilities, as well as building safe places for our students, not just for now, but for the future."

If the bond is approved, Bein said construction plans could begin as soon as December.

