$144M bond issue could provide upgrades to every Sand Springs school site

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Public School District is asking voters to approve the biggest bond issue in district history next month.

The $114.5 million dollar investment focuses on 3 major projects but all school sites would see upgrades. The core of Clyde Boyd Middle School could soon look very different if the bond issue passes.

“I think it’s very exciting the upgrades that I’ve heard about especially the impact to this school system right here,” said Amanda Funk.

Amanda Funk lives near the middle school and says a new one would be a big benefit to students.

“I’m all about improving schools for students,” said Funk. “That’s the most important resource we have coming so we have to take care of them.”

The new middle school is a $60 million dollar chunk of the bond money.

“A brand new facility for all our 7th and 8th grade kids to go to school,” said Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee. “A 2 story building complete with a cafeteria and a kitchen and the cafeteria will act as a storm shelter.”

Superintendent Durkee says after the new building is construction, the old Clyde Boyd besides the gym and auditorium will be torn down to create a new drop off location. It could clear up congestion.

“I’m really excited about the impact to that and how it’s going to improve that congestion because it makes it difficult for me to get in and out of the neighborhood on that side,” said Funk.

An ADA compliant entrance at the administrative office would also make way for a new green space downtown.

KJRH

There’s also plans for a new press box at Memorial Stadium.

KJRH

Charles Page High School is also due for some roof repairs and other improvements. This bond issue will actually benefit every single school site in the district.

“For the kids perspective, I think they see it as an investment in them,” said Superintendent Durkee. “It makes them feel like education has value and is important.”

3 major security and technology system repairs are also a part of the bond. The district plans to upgrade the FOB system, access panel, and fire panels.

“That’s critically important in this day and age,” said Funk. “We have to focus on that.”

The bond would not raise property taxes.

Voters will head to the polls on February 13th. If approved, the district plans to break ground on the middle school this summer. For a detailed look at the plans visit here.

