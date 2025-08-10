COLLINSVILLE, Okla — The work at the Collinsville Recycling Center doesn't stop, even as the temperature climbs.

For the people who found jobs there thanks to A New Leaf, working outside in the Oklahoma summer heat poses unique challenges and serious threats.

A new leaf aims to help special needs individuals find their purpose in life, with many finding jobs at places like the Collinsville Recycling Center.

Local non-profit taking care of special need workers during extreme temps

A lot of these places are outdoors, which can sometimes pose serious threats to people who have special needs.

Heather Sossmon has been a client with A New Leaf since last year.

She said she's very happy she can count on her team.

“They help me out, make sure I get cooled off and drink lots of water," said Sossmon. “In this heat, you have to stay safe because it's so hot, very hot.”

Ashley Neff is on her third year working at the recycling center.

She says she’s glad to work in an environment that helps prioritize safety.

“It just makes me feel great working here, just good," she said. “Just drink a lot of water, and if you get too hot, get a cold rag and just put around you and stay cool.”

Shelley Nachtigall is the organization’s Manager of Philanthropic Resources.

Nachtigall says the organization is doing its best to make sure their clients stay safe in the heat while also feeling fulfilled in their positions.

"All of us want to contribute to society," she said. "We try to match the job with the person and their level of skills, so it's important that people learn how to work with other people, how to work with the public, and how to do a job that they're proud of."

She said safety is the top priority.

“A lot of our clients have a co-diagnosis, meaning that they might have the intellectual and developmental disabilities but they also might have diabetes, they might have heart issues, kidney issues which can be exacerbated a little bit more by the heat," she said. "You're always looking for, believe it or not, the color of the gums, color of the eyes, and if they're lethargic, if they're sweating, or if they stop sweating, I mean, that's not a very good sign, either."

