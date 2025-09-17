Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Settlement forces Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission to disband, pay $10k

OKLAHOMA CITY — A settlement between the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission PAC is forcing the Gamefowl Commission to pay $10,000 and disband within 30 days.

The investigation began after complaints of campaign finance violations.

2 News reported on some of the concerns:

According to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, the accused admitted to several serious and repeated violations:

  • Accepting anonymous contributions far in excess of the legal limit.
  • Taking contributions above the maximum allowed by law.
  • Failing to collect and report required contributor information, denying voters the transparency they are entitled to.
  • Accepting prohibited corporate contributions.
  • Concealing money by failing to fully report contributions and expenditures.
  • Spending funds outside the PAC’s stated purpose.
  • Using cash withdrawals to make political expenditures.
  • Failing to maintain accurate committee records as required by law.

After the OGC dissolves, closes out all funds in compliance with Ethics Rules, and files a final report in the Guardian System, they can't form any new affiliated PACs for two years.

“This agreement reflects the Commission’s strong commitment to accountability and transparency in Oklahoma’s campaign finance system," said the Oklahoma Ethics Commission's Executive Director. "These violations were not mere oversights — they were blatant breaches of the law that undermine public trust in the fairness of Oklahoma’s elections. By admitting violations and accepting both financial and structural consequences, the Respondents are being held responsible with real and lasting repercussions. The public can be assured that the Commission takes seriously its duty to hold political committees accountable and that campaign finance rules are enforced consistently and fairly.” 

