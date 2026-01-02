Seven-Second Stoplight | Muskogee residents push for change

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Complaints have been coming into the City of Muskogee — and the 2 News newsroom —about an intersection light that changes so quickly, it’s creating a potential hazard.

“I have reported it to the city, the city has done nothing and I reached out to you,” said Evan Toney, a life-long Muskogee resident.

The intersection in question is Chandler and York, a busy one during the day for Muskogee standards.

Toney says only three cars can get through the green light before it turns yellow and it’s been that way for three months. It clogs traffic and he feels there is a potential danger with so many running the red light.

“It’s kind of a big joke on how many people are going to run the red light,” he said.

When 2 News was there, it was a rarity to see a cycle of cars without at least one—mostly two cars—trying to squeeze through the intersection at a red light.

We reached out to the city of Muskogee. In an email, Assistant City Manager Tera Shows says the city has received complaints.

She says Muskogee replaced some technology last year that altered the timer. She says since receiving initial complaints, they went back out to adjust it---indicating at one point the light may have been shorter than seven seconds.

Toney says the light still needs to be longer.

Shows says the city will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary.

