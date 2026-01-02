Cherokee Nation working to spur economic progress in underdeveloped areas

TAHLEQUAH, Okla — The Cherokee Nation wants to make sure its extending help to all areas of its tribal land.

Tyler Wagers is the owner of Roxie’s BBQ in Tahlequah.

He said he’s hopeful the Nation’s new Opportunity Zone Program will bring about more development to the area near the river.

The program aims to increase investment to support businesses in underdeveloped areas of the Cherokee Nation, where the poverty rate is at least 19 percent.

"I feel like that sometimes the people in the surrounding area is overlooked," said Wagers. “I do want to see more businesses develop out here on Highway 10. I think it's an incredible place.”

The nation has already poured into helping business owners, like Wagers, to expand on their businesses through their federal grant programs, like the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

Cherokee County, where Roxie’s BBQ is located, is among the areas the nation is targeting with lower interest rates for the loan program.

“Cherokee Nation has been a big part of almost everything that I've done out here on Highway 10," said Wagers. "The loan program has helped me out to build this new facility that I have behind me. They've given me instructions and money to invest into my property.”

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said the nation is opening up its SSBCI loan program to everyone, not just Cherokee citizens.

“If you're a small business person out there, and you're a Cherokee and you're wanting to access capital, we're going to make it more affordable for you," he said. “The goal ultimately, is to employ more Cherokees to spur entrepreneurship, we hope on a preferential basis, Cherokee entrepreneurship, but we need more private investment in some communities that if we don't get that, a generation from now, someone holding my position will look back and say they should have done more."

