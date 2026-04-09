Sen. James Lankford highlights downtown Jenks revitalization efforts

JENKS, Okla. — Sen. James Lankford visited Jenks this week to highlight downtown revitalization efforts and champion the federal and private role in keeping the area vibrant.

"It's pretty remarkable just to see this area, Tulsa, and Jenks, and all of the developments happening... from the Outlet Mall and for the Ten District and all that is happening, a lot of that has been based on the turnpike, construction, highway construction, work in the river and work in connectors between those two, water infrastructure," Lankford said.

Lankford said Jenks has natural advantages, transforming from a pass-through community into a destination.

“Jenks is not only a community that is growing on its own, but it’s also a community that people pass through to go from one area to another. So to be able to have a district that is set up to say don’t drive through. Stop and give people a reason to stop, and not have just a reason to stop but also be a reason to have a destination point, changes a lot,” Lankford said.

Lankford tells 2 News Oklahoma that places like the Ten District, a 10-block area located in the heart of downtown Jenks and often spotlighted by local developer Bryan Wilks, are great spaces to create memorable experiences that people want to share.

"It's a place that I like the atmosphere, and it's a place where I can snap an Instagram photo and say that's a memory of a place... People want to have that experience with their family or someone significant for a moment, and so places that have a little history and places that look a little different... people can snap a picture, post on social media," Lankford said.

He believes successful development requires federal partnership in infrastructure, including water, roads, and transportation, while private investment, such as that of Wilks and others, drives the actual business development.

Lankford said these efforts ultimately boost the tax base that funds schools and first responders.

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