SEARCH CONTINUES: State looking for new forester

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s search for a new forester continues, more than 390 days after Gov. Stitt fired former forester Mark Goeller.

The job listing appeared at the top of the State of Oklahoma careers web page, Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Forestry and Food said the listing is not new, just refreshed. He said, for any job within state government, if it is not filled within 30 days, the listing refreshes and goes to the top of the listings.

Gov. Stitt floated the idea of eliminating the entire forestry department during an April 2025 news conference.

“Why do I even have a Department of Forestry? Let’s just get rid of the whole thing. That’d save $75 million for the taxpayers,” Stitt said.

2 News Oklahoma sought comment from Gov. Stitt on the renewed listing. No one from his team responded.

The spokesperson at OKDAFF also declined an interview, but sent a written statement.

“The job has been posted and interviews have taken place, however at this time, no candidate has been named to the position. This division is staffed and equipped to handle daily operations as needed, until a candidate is hired. We encourage anyone who’s qualified to apply,” the spokesperson said.

The job posting lists myriad duties and requirements, including three years experience in a forestry-related job and seven years of supervisory experience. The compensation for the job is up to $112,459.00 annually.

The next forester will become the 12th to hold the position in the state’s history.

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