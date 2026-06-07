Governor Stitt declares disaster emergency for three counties following flooding

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Creek, Okfuskee, and Tulsa counties following heavy rain on June 6 and 7.

Heavy rains prompted flooding in many Green Country communities, including Sapulpa, where 2 News crews found water pooling in yards, running into homes, and causing massive damage.

On June 6, the heavy rain caused organizers with Saint Francis Tulsa Tough to cancel some of the day's early races, and prompted a brief pause on races in the afternoon.

Related Coverage>>> Some Tulsa Tough races canceled due to inclement weather

The Governor's office said the declaration activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs state agencies to make resources available.

Oklahomans who have sustained damage at their homes or businesses can now report the damage at Damage.ok.gov.

Additional Coverage>>> Neighbors, businesses dealing with flood aftermath as high water levels recede

"The State and local emergency managers continue to assess damage after significant flooding in eastern Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “Keep an eye out for neighbors that might need help. Thank you to the first responders who are working quickly to clear roads and keep Oklahomans safe.”

The Governor's office said additional counties could be added to the declaration as damage information becomes available.

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