Schools face rising violent crimes, officials launch new safety initiative

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Schools across Wagoner County are grappling with an alarming increase in violent juvenile crimes, prompting officials to launch a comprehensive new initiative aimed at protecting students and creating safer learning environments.

The Wagoner County District Attorney's Office says violent juvenile crimes in schools have become a significant public safety concern, affecting not only the students directly involved but entire school communities and families.

"It came about because there are some new allegations that are extremely concerning coming out of some of the public schools and this office takes these matters extremely seriously," said Lora Montross, an assistant district attorney in Wagoner County.

The Coweta School District is currently dealing with serious allegations involving children harming other children at Sloat Junior High.

The situation has left parents deeply concerned and searching for answers about how such incidents can occur.

"No child should have to live through that and the fact that this is children doing this to children, it just makes you question what is going on in their home life," said Cissy Haight, whose seventh-grade child attends school in the district.

"What are they being subjected to that they feel brave enough to walk into school and do this to peers?" Haight said.

While the school district and Coweta Police continue their investigation into the allegations, the District Attorney's Office is implementing a new approach designed to improve coordination between law enforcement agencies and schools.

"This office has created a liaison for each county and so there will be four different individuals in each county," Montross said.

"Those individuals will be working with local law enforcement and the local schools there and we can go into the schools if we need to and help them with reporting and that sort of thing but it's all about an open line of communication," Montross said.

The initiative represents a proactive approach to addressing juvenile violence in educational settings, with officials emphasizing that no child should face violence or threats while trying to learn.

Anyone with information about juvenile crimes at local schools is encouraged to call the tip line at 918-772-7568.

