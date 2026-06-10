Sand Springs schools investigate email sent to students containing deep fake images of administrators

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Officials with Sand Springs Public Schools are now investigating after an email containing AI deep-fake images was sent to students on Tuesday evening.

The fake images depicted administrators engaging in inappropriate conduct. The email was sent from an address used for Charles Page High School students.

All student email accounts are suspended as officials investigate. The Sand Springs Police Department has been notified of the emails.

Here's the full statement from SSPS:

"We are writing to bring a serious matter to your attention regarding the safety, respect, and digital citizenship of our student body.

Late yesterday evening, your student may have received an email from Charles Page High School students containing AI-generated deepfake content. The AI images depicted school administrators engaging in inappropriate conduct.

While we encourage our students to explore and learn about emerging technologies, the creation and sharing of deepfakes or non-consensual AI-generated imagery crosses a line from technological experimentation into serious behavioral misconduct.

The district is actively investigating these incidents, including the scope of the emails and individuals involved. Any student found responsible for the creation or distribution of these images will face disciplinary action in accordance with district policy. We have also notified the Sand Springs Police Department.

Because school-issued platforms and networks were utilized to share this harmful content, all student email accounts have been temporarily disabled pending investigation.

According to District Policy EFBCA regarding Internet Use, students involved in this incident may lose computer privileges and these actions may result in further disciplinary action including suspension or expulsion from school of the student(s) involved. In addition, violators and their parents/guardians may be subject to civil and/or criminal penalties as specified by Oklahoma and/or federal law. The full policy may be viewed here: https://aptg.co/5k-G6c [u345601.ct.sendgrid.net]

We ask families to talk with their students about responsible technology use, as well as the potential consequences of creating and distributing harmful AI images.

We will update you once student emails have been reactivated. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

