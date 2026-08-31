Sand Springs explosion suspect turns himself in, posts $2M bond

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The man wanted in connection with two deaths following a deadly explosion in Sand Springs has turned himself in — and has already posted bond.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 35-year-old Ryan Bassham surrendered Sunday at the Tulsa County Jail, where he faces two murder charges.

The explosion happened early Thursday morning at the Morrow Gill Business Park, just after 1 a.m., damaging more than 20 businesses.

According to investigators, the blast was caused by a THC extraction process. The fire marshal had reportedly told Bassham to stop operating due to failed inspections.

Two men died — one at the scene, another later at the hospital.

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Sharron Lancaster was staying in an RV nearby when the explosion happened.

"I was actually asleep. I was woken up a little after 1 a.m. to my RV actually rattling or moving."

"We went to go check it out and there is glass all over the floor. I stepped out and there's fire trucks everywhere and there is a ball of fire coming out at the other end of the buildings that I stay in," Lancaster said.

The OSBI and ATF are still investigating what exactly caused the explosion.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office set Bassham's bail at $1 million for each murder charge. According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's website, Bassham posted both bonds the same day he was booked.

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