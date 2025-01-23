Sale of Bartlesville's Price Tower to Mayo Hotel owners in final stages

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A judge ordered the sale of the Price Tower to go through as originally planned.

It will sell for $1.4 million, going from current owners Cynthia and Anthem Blanchard, to the McFarlin Group, owners of Tulsa’s Mayo Hotel.

“I remember Price Tower, when I was like, maybe five years old,” Linda Bracken, a longtime Bartian said.

She’s followed the six-month saga of drama, court battles and uncertainty surrounding the Price Tower since its Aug. 9, 2024 closure.



The Blanchards and the McFarlin Group had originally agreed to a $1.4 million sale late in 2024, but various legal battles torpedoed it.

It took a judge’s order to finally set it over the edge.



“I don’t care who owns it, but who does own it, please take care of it,” Bracken said.

The grand plans for the tower are unknown, but in the near term, the utilities will go back on, preventing the building from deteriorating during this Green Country cold snap.

The future of the tower faced doubts, but it lives; looking over the community so proud to call it their own.

“It’s heartfelt for the community,” Bracken said.

