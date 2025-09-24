ROOF RIPPED OFF: Violent storm strikes Sallisaw, hospital faces damage

SALLISAW, Okla. — A violent storm ripped through Sallisaw during the evening of Sept. 23, causing damage to the downtown area, notably ripping the roof off the hospital.

Further proof, Mother Nature cares not about the seasons, especially in Oklahoma.

“It’s genuinely surprising, because I have never seen this type of stuff around Sallisaw,” Coltin Hill, who lives right next to the hospital said.

The storm ripped the roof off the hospital, leaving it in a crumpled pile in the front lawn. A source from inside the hospital told 2 News Oklahoma patients had to be evacuated. As of 8 p.m, Sept. 22, Sallisaw Police said they had ‘no information,’ on injuries.

“I’m like, man that’s getting bad. And then it just got worse from there. Like it got worse and then stopped,” Hill said.

Heavy rains picked back up into the evening, as crews worked to restore power to the city, and manage the scene around the hospital.

I have never seen Sallisaw like this. I’ve seen some bad storms, but this right here? It’s bad when it’s taking rooftops off people’s homes, or even businesses. It’s bad,” Hill said.

