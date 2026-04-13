Rogers, Hoover schools on lockdown due to possible threat

TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa Public Schools are on lockdown due to a threat to people in the area.

Will Rogers High School and Hoover Elementary are both on lockdown and police are on the scene.

TPD posted to social media:

As of 11:45 a.m. on 4/13/2026, Rogers High School is on lockdown.



There were threats made to members of the student body that were credible enough to prompt Tulsa Public Schools and the Tulsa Police Department to lock the school down for the safety of the students and staff.



In an abundance of caution, we have numerous officers in and around the school and have searched it multiple times.



We are still investigating this incident and keeping students and staff within the building in the meantime.



If you have a student here, TPS will be providing details on when students will be released.



We will provide updates as they become available.

2 News Oklahoma is on the scene and will update as we learn more.

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