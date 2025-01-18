Rogers Co. Emergency Management using survey to improve natural disaster plans

CLAREMORE, Okla. — “This neighborhood got hit pretty hard,” Curtis Holmes, who works in a neighborhood hit hard by the Memorial Day tornado.

2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers listened to his stories from that storm.

“It was pretty scary for me. And then driving in the next day, coming to work, was pretty intense,” Holmes said, “When you see the damage that was done, it just looked like a train went right through the middle of town.”

Cleanup started immediately after the tornado, and in some areas, the process is ongoing.

Nobody knows the exact future for the hardest-hit areas, but for all Oklahomans, one thing is certain.

“The area we live in … it’s tornado alley,” Holmes said.

Something like this will happen again, it’s only a matter of time. With that in mind, Rogers County Emergency Management launched this survey. It will be open until February.

Leaders say it will help them prepare for tornadoes, wildfires, floods, droughts and more.

In the aftermath of natural disasters, it’s emergency managers like Scotty Stokes of Rogers County who lead the recovery.



He was not immediately available for an interview.

“Emergency management, I think it’s a work in progress, I mean, they tried the best they can,” Holmes said, “We need to be prepared for it, instead of waiting until it happens … maybe we should have all our ducks in a row.”

