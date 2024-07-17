HELP AVAILABLE: FEMA accepting assistance applications in Rogers County

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Nearly two months after the Memorial Day weekend tornado in Claremore, FEMA is still accepting applications for individual assistance. However, leaders in Rogers County say few have applied.

Scotty Stokes, director of Emergency Management in Rogers County, has been busy in the weeks since the tornado. He says FEMA knocked on 1,600 doors, but only about 300 people applied for assistance.

“We know there’s a lot more out there that will qualify, and we just want to get the word out,” Stokes said.

Crystal Tandy is slogging through the humid afternoon, cleaning up some debris with the help of her son.

“The town will never look the same,” Tandy said, “It was so beautiful and so green. We’ve lost a lot of our big trees, and it doesn’t look the same. It’s kind of sad.”

For some neighbors, their house will never look the same. Insurance is helping in most cases, but in others, it could be a hindrance, according to Stokes.

“[Residents] think just because they have insurance, that makes them ineligible for any kind of assistance from FEMA, and that is absolutely not the truth.”

Assistance from FEMA can include rental assistance, temporary housing, and repairs. Maybe a little something more, to motivate people in the cleanup. Tandy says it’s hard work, but knows there’s light at the end.

“The accomplishment at the end of the day, and knowing that it’s never going to look the same, this is an opportunity to make it better,” Tandy said.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is August 14.

