Reasor's and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are partnering in the 'Give a Gobble' event on Nov. 18

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — One in 5 Oklahomans are food insecure, according to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. As thousands of families get back on their feet after their SNAP benefits were unavailable for days, Oklahomans are stepping up to help one turkey at a time as Thanksgiving approaches.

Reasor's in Broken Arrow is partnering up to help feed a family this holiday season through the "Give a Gobble" event on Nov. 18 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The 'Give a Gobble' event is taking place at the Reasor's location off of Aspen and the Creek Turnpike. This is a day for families to give back by buying Thanksgiving items and donating them to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

At the Reasor’s location, shoppers can buy and donate:



Frozen turkey

Hams

Boxed stuffing

Canned vegetables

Boxed mashed potatoes

Gravy packets

Canned cranberry sauce

Biscuit mix

Macaroni and cheese

Pie crust and filling, including apple, cherry, and pumpkin.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be at this location all day, collecting donations from shoppers to create Thanksgiving baskets for Oklahomans across Green Country.

At the end of the day, there is a free concert featuring Tulsa band Voth, who will perform their new holiday song at the Reasor's stage.

