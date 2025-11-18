Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Reasor's and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are partnering in the 'Give a Gobble' event on Nov. 18

Thanksgiving_Cart-2025_0649-WEBv2.jpg
Kroger
Thanksgiving_Cart-2025_0649-WEBv2.jpg
Reasor's and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are partnering in the 'Give a Gobble' event on Nov. 18 A,
Posted
and last updated

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — One in 5 Oklahomans are food insecure, according to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. As thousands of families get back on their feet after their SNAP benefits were unavailable for days, Oklahomans are stepping up to help one turkey at a time as Thanksgiving approaches.

Reasor's in Broken Arrow is partnering up to help feed a family this holiday season through the "Give a Gobble" event on Nov. 18 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Thanksgiving_Cart-2025_0649-WEBv2.jpg

Scripps News Life

Battle of the Thanksgiving meal bundles: Who serves the biggest feast for less?

Taylor O'Bier

The 'Give a Gobble' event is taking place at the Reasor's location off of Aspen and the Creek Turnpike. This is a day for families to give back by buying Thanksgiving items and donating them to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

At the Reasor’s location, shoppers can buy and donate:

  • Frozen turkey
  • Hams
  • Boxed stuffing
  • Canned vegetables
  • Boxed mashed potatoes
  • Gravy packets
  • Canned cranberry sauce
  • Biscuit mix
  • Macaroni and cheese
  • Pie crust and filling, including apple, cherry, and pumpkin.
food bank

Local News

'Crisis that we’ve never seen’: Food bank leaders worry about SNAP freeze

Clifton Haskin

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be at this location all day, collecting donations from shoppers to create Thanksgiving baskets for Oklahomans across Green Country.

At the end of the day, there is a free concert featuring Tulsa band Voth, who will perform their new holiday song at the Reasor's stage.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US