'Crisis that we’ve never seen’: Food bank leaders worried about SNAP benefits freeze

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt called on neighbors, churches, and food banks to step up in light of the SNAP benefits freeze in a press conference on Oct 29.

Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma CEO Jeff Marlow said they're already doubling their workload to meet demand.

Marlow said his teams have already ramped up distribution to help the roughly 275,000 Green Country people who rely on SNAP. He added they're already nearly 30 percent busier than usual.

Doubling their current distribution would cost more than $5 million.

"This is a crisis that we've never seen, and it's going to take everyone, the state, and the federal government," said Marlow.

Mayor Monroe Nichols said he's working with community partners and service providers to develop long-term plans for those who are losing their benefits.

Nichols also urged anyone facing food insecurity to call 2-1-1 to connect with local resources.

