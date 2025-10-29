Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gov. Stitt to hold press conference on SNAP benefits lapse

Kevin Stitt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks following a State Board of Equalization meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The board, led by Stitt, declared a revenue failure for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, and Stitt warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable, amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state's economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kevin Stitt
Posted

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt is set to address concerns about the impending SNAP benefit lapse at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Stitt will be joined by leaders from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the Oklahoma Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, as well as local non-profits and churches.

A press release from the governor's office said the group would discuss challenges presented by the ongoing federal shutdown, highlight resources available to those impacted, and highlight ways Oklahomans can help their neighbors.

2 News will be at the press conference and update this story as we learn more. We will also share a live stream here.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US