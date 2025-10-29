Gov. Stitt to hold press conference on SNAP benefits lapse

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt is set to address concerns about the impending SNAP benefit lapse at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City at 1 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Stitt will be joined by leaders from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the Oklahoma Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, as well as local non-profits and churches.

A press release from the governor's office said the group would discuss challenges presented by the ongoing federal shutdown, highlight resources available to those impacted, and highlight ways Oklahomans can help their neighbors.

2 News will be at the press conference and update this story as we learn more. We will also share a live stream here.

