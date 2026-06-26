'Pushed it from the top.' New supplemental report reveals phone calls from Gov. Stitt, Rod Polston

OKLAHOMA CITY — A recent supplemental report from the Multi-County Grand Jury reveals new information involving Governor Kevin Stitt and Sara Polston, a Norman woman convicted in a DUI crash that severely injured a young woman.

Looking Back at the Crash & the Sentence

Polston was speeding in a residential area in Norman on February 7, 2023, when she traveled through an intersection and collided with 20-year-old Micaela Borrego.

Court documents show that Polston's blood alcohol level was 0.158 at the time of the crash. First responders found an empty bottle of tequila inside her car.

Polston entered a blind plea and received a 15-year split sentence. She was expected to spend eight years in prison and seven years on probation.

Polston was released as a part of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' Electronic Monitoring Program after spending 73 days in prison.

The initial report, which 2 News Oklahoma reported in May, reveals that Polston's husband, Rod, tried to use his friendship with Stitt to secure his wife's early release.

Sara Polston DUI Crash Dashcam

New Details

Jurors highlight Rod Polston's call log records from April 2025 to April 2026 in the supplemental report.

There were 6,950 calls within that time frame. 16 of his phone calls were with Stitt, who initiated each conversation.



November 7, 2025: Stitt and Rod Polston's first conversation.

This is notable because DOC officers were unable to reach Sara Polston during this time frame. They were attempting to schedule her pre-sentence investigation.

December 6, 2025: the day after Sara Polston was sentenced.

Prison call logs show that Rod told Sara that afternoon that "That Guy" was working on getting Sara moved from the Cleveland County Jail.

December 8, 2025: the pair discussed moving Sara Polston.

She was moved to the Mabel Basset Correctional Center that day. Rod told his wife that the state "pushed it from the top."

December 10, 2025: Rod Polston speaks to Stitt after Sara tells him to "push on your end."

Sara was flagged for the GPS program on December 11, 2025.

February 5, 6, and 9th, 2026: the pair has multiple discussions over this time frame.

Sara is approved for the GPS program on February 11, 2026.

February 13, 2026: Stitt and Rod Polston talk for more than eight minutes.

On February 14, Sara spoke with her mother and said her GPS release was not surprising and "had been in the works for a while."

February 17, 2026: Stitt and Rod Polston have a two-minute phone call.

Sara is moved to segregated housing at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Muskogee County.



Sara Polston is released on February 19, 2026.

What's Next?

Jurors say the new information doesn't prove any criminal wrongdoing by Stitt. However, they do believe that it corroborates its previous information and deepens their concerns about ODOC's GPS program.

Tevin Hillis, Stitt's Press Secretary, sent a statement to 2 News.

"The grand jury’s report stated there is no criminal wrongdoing from the Governor, his office, or the Department of Corrections. The law has been followed by the State throughout the inmate’s time in custody. In addition, Governor Stitt supported the Legislature’s work this session to modernize the law and deny home arrest to those convicted of a DUI with bodily harm."

Stitt also shared the following post on his Facebook page.

This latest data dump by the State Attorney General is a call log of lifelong friends, dating back to Norman High, who talk about football, hunting, and their kids’ schooling. What this isn’t is favoritism. Oklahoma’s criminal justice system is not like the federal government’s. A governor cannot single-handedly release an inmate from prison or issue a pardon. It’s why every pardon must first go through a constitutionally protected board before it comes to my desk for consideration. Don’t let the State Attorney General bamboozle you during an election year when he is on the ballot for governor. The grand jury found no wrongdoing where the law vests power over inmates - the Department of Corrections. The grand jury said clearly it found this State agency upheld the law with the home monitoring program for inmates with certain convictions, even if the grand jury disagreed with the law. What this case did was expose that Oklahomans are not okay with the home-arrest program when it comes to DUI with bodily harm. The Legislature acted and changed the law this session. I support ending the program for such charges. On the day it happened, I communicated that I was not ok with this inmate’s release, but the agency was following the law. Michaela Borrego’s life is forever changed. Drunk driving does not belong in the State of Oklahoma and will not be tolerated in our justice system. Gov. Kevin Stitt

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