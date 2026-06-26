Officials continue monitoring Caney River flood potential

Washington County emergency officials continue keeping a close eye on the Caney River as heavy rains saturate the ground across the region, raising concerns about flooding in communities including Bartlesville, Ramona, and Vera.

"It feels like it has been raining forever at this point. I think we're all ready to see some sunshine." Melissa Mayes, Washington County Emergency Management, said. "The rain that we have had has just been this steady, heavy rain, and we're kind of over it at this point."

Travis Williams, who lives in Vera, told 2 News Oklahoma that they aren't out of the woods yet.

"Flash flooding has been a problem in the last few years here," Williams said. "You can leave at any time in the morning; like my wife was leaving about 6:00 am. It took her probably an extra 30 minutes just to get to Skiatook. Highway 75 was shut down. We have Memorial shut down."

Officials had expected the river to crest near 28 feet the morning of June 26, reaching moderate flood stage. But Mayes says that didn't happen.

"The lakes, Copan and Gila, which feed into the Caney River, are holding water right now and not letting any out," Mayes said. "So they are going to wait until this comes down before they let any out, and it's in pretty good shape right now."

Tulsa County Emergency Management has issued an update saying the Caney River is now expected to crest at 29 feet on June 27.

Despite the improved outlook, Mayes warned the danger isn't over.

"Any rain that we do get can cause flash flooding at this point, street flooding, because everything is so saturated and the water just has nowhere to go," Mayes said.

Williams said residents are relying on local emergency management agencies to stay informed.

"Washington County management's really good about putting that out there. Tulsa is good about putting it out too, so that's your kind of go-to," Williams said.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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