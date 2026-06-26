Caney River reaches dangerous flood levels in Washington County, closing roads

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Flood warnings are in effect in Washington County as the Caney River rises to dangerous levels Friday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the Caney River near Ramona currently sits at just over 23 feet.

Washington County Emergency Management reports Virginia Avenue leading to Oak Park has been shut down since midnight due to rising water. With Sunset Boulevard also blocked, first responders are now using alternate routes to serve the Oak Park community. Flooding is also impacting additional low-lying areas along the riverbank.

The situation is more serious downstream at Ramona, where the Caney River continues climbing toward 28.6 feet — that's moderate flood stage. The river there is expected to crest at some point later this afternoon.

Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Melissa Mayes said:

"We will see a lot of agriculture flooding and a lot of county roads will probably be underwater, so there will be some, some closed roads in the south end of the county, more so down there than there will be in Bartlesville. Barnesville will have more minor impacts compared to the south end of the county."

Multiple county roads around Ramona are already underwater, with additional closures anticipated this afternoon.

Authorities stress the importance of avoiding flooded roadways — even shallow water can sweep vehicles away.

Emergency officials say this flooding event should be short-lived, but are asking everyone to use extreme caution on the roads Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

