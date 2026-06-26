City of Tulsa, TPS work together to boost housing opportunities in the community

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has partnered with Tulsa Public Schools to issue a joint, five-site redevelopment request for proposals, including publicly owned sites, to boost housing in the community.

The five sites include:



Horsley Hill, owned by the City of Tulsa

Gilcrease Hills Village II, owned by the City of Tulsa

The former Greeley Elementary School, owned by TPS

The former Sandburg Elementary School, owned by TPS

Ford Lot near 61st and North Delaware Avenue, owned by TPS

Both Horsley Hill and Gilcrease Hills Village II will focus on housing. The request for proposal intends to expand awareness of TPS's redevelopment opportunities and explore any growth opportunities for Tulsa.

"Tulsa Public Schools is proud to partner with the City of Tulsa to explore ways these properties can continue serving our community," Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson said. "Thoughtful redevelopment of spaces that have been identified as surplus properties for the district can create new opportunities for families while strengthening neighborhoods throughout Tulsa."

City officials continue to make strides towards affordable housing in Tulsa. $47 million was cleared for Improve Our Tulsa 3's housing initiative in February.

The Tulsa Housing Initiative Fund was selected to distribute those funds earlier this year. Since then, THIF has hired Chloe Williams Dotson as president, built a local team, hosted two developer education sessions, and created a program manual and developer guide outlining funding opportunities.

“City Councilors remain committed to making meaningful progress on housing and ensuring Tulsa continues to move forward on this critical issue,” Council Chair Karen Gilbert said. “Much of the work underway today builds on the 3H Task Force’s Path to Home recommendations, which have provided a clear framework for advancing our shared housing goals. I’m encouraged by the momentum we’re seeing across the city and look forward to continuing that progress.”

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