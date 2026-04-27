PUBLIC INPUT: Union Public Schools asks for thoughts on 2027 bond projects

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools is asking for the community's input on projects for a proposed bond issue next year.

The proposal would include renovations for elementary schools, HVAC replacements, upgrades to safety and security, and new technology over a five-year period.

Other items would include buses, learning software, and allocations to schools for specific needs.

“Bond funds are essential to the financial health of our schools. Without them, capital improvements would have to be funded through our general budget, the same budget we depend on to pay our teachers and support our students, said Union Superintendent Dr. John Federline. “In Oklahoma, bond funds are designated specifically for capital improvements, technology, transportation, and other qualifying essential services, ensuring that every dollar goes exactly where it's needed most."

UPS is asking people who live in the district to share their thoughts on an online survey. You do not have to be a UPS parent to share your thoughts on the bond proposal.

Voters previously approved a $152 million bond package for UPS in 2023. More recently, voters approved a $609 million bond package for TPS schools earlier this month.

PASSED: Voters approve TPS $609M bond package

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