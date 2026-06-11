100+ Tulsa kids wait for Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors

TULSA, Okla. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma-Tulsa is urgently seeking adult mentors in Tulsa, where more than 100 children are waiting to be paired with a "Big."

Over 75% of those on the waitlist are boys in need of a Big Brother. The organization also has children waiting for mentors at its Bartlesville office.

The nonprofit pairs adult volunteers, called Bigs, with enrolled children, called Littles, to provide consistency, guidance, and support.

Melissa Ramirez, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said the need for mentors is critical.

“These kids are looking for, a lot of them will have a parent incarcerated, living with a grandma. A single mother or have some other type of trauma in their background just need someone to be a friend to come into their life,” Ramirez said.

"We recruit caring adult mentors to volunteer with us — to take on a Little, to be a new friend, a person in their corner, to show them things they might not have had experience with in the past," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the waitlist has grown significantly.

"We have about 140 little brothers on our waitlist," Ramirez said.

Research shows children in the program are 20% more likely to enroll in college and earn 15% more over their lifetime compared to peers who are not mentored.

For Nikolas Andrews, becoming a Big has meant watching his Little, Elijah, transform over three years from shy and introverted to confident and inspired.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters presented that opportunity, so I joined, and my little, Elijah, and I have been through some fun times together since then," Andrews said.

Andrews said his role in Elijah's life has been straightforward but meaningful.

"He's really grown into his body, grown into things that he's passionate about, and my role is simple, just making him feel supported and making sure that whatever he wants to do, he feels confident in doing those things," Andrews said.

Andrews said the experience has also reshaped how he thinks about impact.

"You really find out how it doesn't take much to have a big impact on someone's life. Just being present, being there, can make a huge difference," Andrews said.

To learn more about the organization or become a 'Big,' click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

