TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa voters overwhelmingly approved each of the four bond propositions for Tulsa Public Schools.

The entire package totals $609 million for the district.

WATCH: PASSED: Voters approve TPS $609M bond package

PASSED: Voters approve TPS $609M bond package

“Our district is turning the ship around, and this bond, will help our city and will help our district continue that trajectory,” Moises Echeverria, President & CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Schools said.

“We are so thankful to the great city of Tulsa and its residents, who with their votes made it clear that access to safe learning environments and modern resources is a shared priority of thecommunity,” Dr. Ebony Johnson, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent said, “Thanks to your support, we will continue the important work of investing in our young people while prioritizing student outcomes.”

Mayor Monroe Nichols, speaking in support of the bond, said it will have a huge impact on the city.

“I remember, when it came down to recruiting companies to Tulsa, they certainly were interested in incentives, everybody’s curious about that, but the most important thing was the condition of the schools,” Nichols said.

THE PROPOSITIONS

Prop. 1 – Student Opportunities – $200,985,000

The money is split up among learning materials like textbooks and curriculum packages. The proposition also includes equipment for various activities in the district, along with some facility improvements.

Prop. 2 – Learning Environments – $276,000,000

More than $100 million for “remodeling of various school facilities district wide,” along with renovations and the purchase of new furniture. The package also includes roof repair, HVAC repair & replacement and contingency funds to cover inflation costs and additional projects.

Prop. 3 – Technology – $104,785,000

$33,730,000 for cybersecurity and network infrastructure. $68,324,000 for student and teaching technology. $2,731,000 of contingency money.

Prop. 4 – Transportation – $27,230,000

Buses lead the way with $14,020,000 earmarked from the package. $3,370,000 is set aside to re-implement driver’s education classes to TPS. Approximately $7 million is slated for fleet vehicles, technology within cars and contingency funds.

Whitney Stauffer, a TPS parent of two, thinks the passage of the bond will only enhance her children’s experience at TPS.

“We’ve had a fantastic start to finish. Both of my kids started at TPS in Pre-K and have gone all the way through,” Stauffer said.

Passage of the bond will not increase property taxes.

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