TULSA, Okla — Tulsa’s Asian population has been growing and developing for years.

According to recent data from Tulsa's Asian Affairs Commission, Tulsa's Asian population has grown 64 percent between 2010 and 2024.

This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPIH) Month, one non-profit has officially made its debut to connect Tulsa's growing Asian community.

WATCH: New non-profit building connections for Oklahoma's growing Asian community:

New non-profit building connections for Oklahoma's growing Asian community

Events like the Asian American Night Market organized by the Tulsa Global District in east Tulsa illustrate the increase in Asian culture, and the new Tulsa Asian Collective (TAC) wants to spread awareness.

Previous Coverage>>> Fourth Asian Night Market aims to boost representation

Sultana Xiong is the vice president and director of marketing with the TAC.

“We're really focusing on Tulsa Metro, so anything within the Tulsa area, it could be Owasso, Jenks, Sand Springs, West Tulsa, Broken Arrow," she said. "We just have that general overarching name, but it is Tulsa metro area.”

FLORES: “So tell me a little bit about why you decided to start the Tulsa Asian Collective.”

XIONG: “Each one of us are already individually involved in different Asian organizations throughout the city, but we really felt that there was a missing overall arching Asian organization to connect all of the siloed Asian communities.”

The organization will have its first-ever event on May 30th.

It’ll be a community picnic at Dreamkeepers park from 1 to 3pm.

“It's for us to really walk the walk and talk the talk, and not just do it for show, because each one of us are already ingrained into the communities that we help serve and are part of," said Xiong. "We really want to be that voice that we are missing.”

FLORES: “What are some of the things you’re hoping to provide for the community through the new organization?”

XIONG: “I saw that there was a gap of really communicating to the general public, having a one stop shop for where these events are happening within the different Asian communities, and also kind of a community hub for organizations.”

Xiong said she's working to start a directory to help connect the community with Asian and Asian-owned businesses, organizations and events going on to have a more streamlined way of getting connected.

To stay updated on the TAC and their initiatives, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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