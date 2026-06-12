TULSA, Okla. — Allison Moore, a South Tulsa neighbor, called 2 News Oklahoma, saying, “We’ve had a problem for a couple of years with intrusive drones.”

2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers followed up with her to listen to her story.

WATCH: 'Intrusive drones': South Tulsa neighbor calls 2 News

'Intrusive drones': South Tulsa neighbor calls 2 News

“About a week and a half ago, I was sitting out back and reading a book, and heard this noise, and I looked up and there was a drone. And we’ve had a problem with the number of drones, over the years, so, I got my phone out and I filmed it,” Moore said, “It came down and hovered right in front of me, just right out here. Then it went over, and hovered in front of my bedroom window, and then flew away.”

Moore said she has no idea who might be operating it. She said she witnessed similar drone flights before. This one was the breaking point.

Moore suspects, perhaps, drone operators are taking advantage of the million-dollar view outside her backyard, but it’s at the expense of her privacy.

“You don’t know if they’re staking the house, if they’re videotaping you, in the privacy of your own backyard. It’s just too much, and there’s nothing that can be done about it right now,” Moore said.

Moore filed a report with Tulsa police, who couldn’t take any action. A spokesperson for TPD said they have no jurisdiction over air traffic. The spokesperson said the accusations would need to rise to the level of stalking before TPD could investigate.

2 News Oklahoma also reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration

“The FAA is responsible for safety, not privacy. Safely integrating drones into the national airspace system is a key priority for the FAA. Generally, it is legal to fly a drone in most locations if you’re operating below 400 feet, but there are rules — including not causing hazards to people or property. People should report privacy concerns to local police,” the spokesperson said.

“I’m afraid, that, unfortunately, someone might get hurt through a stalking incident before anything’s really ever done,” Moore said.

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