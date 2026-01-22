PROTECTING PETS: Keeping pets safe in Winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country is bracing for winter weather, and for a lot of people, that means finding ways to keep pets safe & warm

For many people seeking shelter, staying with their pets is non-negotiable.

Emergency shelters, like the Tulsa Dream Center, are preparing to house neighbors without homes, and they're not forgetting about their four-legged companions.

"I mean, you can die out there in this, and so having a four-legged furry friend, you know, having a pet should never stop someone from being able to seek shelter, especially in winter weather," said Kristin McCain with Tulsa Housing Solutions.

McCain said the shelter is allowing animals to stay through the weekend, expecting an influx.

"Sure, we plan for around 50, but because we don't turn anyone away, we have had as many as 70 to 80, I would say at one time," McCain said.

The shelter is asking for the community's help donating pet supplies like towels, food, and blankets at the Dream Center’s West Campus, 4122 W 55th Pl, Tulsa, OK.

But what about those who have a place to house a dog? Ashley Dwyer with the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals wants pet owners to know the risks of leaving furry friends outside.

"I know that it's going to be below freezing for, you know, almost 50-some hours straight, so they just, they will not survive. They will not survive that," Dwyer said.

Dwyer said in cold temperatures, pet owners typically put straw in dog kennels for insulation, but with these extreme cold temperatures, even straw won't protect them.

"I mean any garage, if you can even just bring them inside in a garage in a kennel or you know inside your house in a kennel, in a bathroom, any area like that, they just, they do have to come inside," Dwyer said.

The City of Tulsa has an ordinance requiring all animals to be brought inside if the temperature is under 25 degrees.

"It's a felony if an animal dies out there," Dwyer said.

Both organizations are asking for donations of doghouses, big and small.

"I mean, we're obviously running low on dog houses always, we always are, so we could always, we could always use some," Dwyer said.

To drop off donations or grab some straw, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals location is 7140 S 69th E Ave, Tulsa, OK.

"So, we definitely always need crates, metal crates. We need large ones, extra-large ones, medium ones, most, making sure that they have the bottoms on them," McCain said.

As we get one day closer to this storm, remember the four P's and the paws that we can all take care of.

