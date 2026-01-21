Tulsa preparing for extreme cold, winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is getting ready for the brutally cold weather forecasted for the area.

In a news release on Wednesday city officials broke down some of the key areas the city can be proactive about before the storm moves into the area.

Streets:



Public Works monitoring forecasts

Crews may begin treating roadways with brine as early as Thursday night, depending on the timing and type of precipitation. (If rain precedes winter precipitation, brine may not be used.)

Once the response begins, crews will operate 24 hours a day, working 12-hour shifts throughout the duration of the event

As conditions warrant, crews will transition from pretreatment operations to plowing and continuous snow response efforts

The City of Tulsa is responsible for all clearing snow and ice from:



All arterial (main) streets, including bridges, hills and overpasses

Gilcrease Expressway (excluding the Turnpike section)

L.L. Tisdale Expressway

Other highways are maintained by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Additionally, Tulsa's neighborhood streets are generally left untreated (excluding hospital access streets) due to the focus on main roads and emergency routes.

For a complete list of the City's assets to combat winter precipitation, in addition to a map of the City's snow and ice routes, visit: www.cityoftulsa.org/winterpreparedness [cityoftulsa.org]

Animals:

City ordinances require when temperatures fall below 25 degrees, animals must be provided with shelter capable of maintaining a minimum temperature of 40 degrees. Tulsa Animal Services strongly recommends bringing pets indoors during periods of extreme cold.

If indoor space is limited, animals may be sheltered in areas such as bathrooms, laundry rooms, or garages to protect them from exposure.

Homes:

To protect property and improve safety:



Pre-locate water meter can in case of frozen or busted pipes, as the snow can make meter cans hard to find

Turn off all water sprinkler systems

Extended cold weather can also lead to waterline breaks.



Check the City’s Waterline Break Board at www.cityoftulsa.org/breakboard [cityoftulsa.org] [cityoftulsa.org]

Report unlisted breaks by calling (918) 596-9488

For more safety tips, visit: www.cityoftulsa.org/weather [cityoftulsa.org]

