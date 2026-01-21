'Unprecedented insight' | Tulsa hopsital offers elite cardiovascular tests

TULSA, Okla. — A new cardiovascular assessment test is now available to Oklahomans, offering unprecedented insight into their heart health and fitness levels.

The VO2 Max assessment test measures the maximum amount of oxygen the body can use during intense exercise. Ascension St. John is the only cardiac program in Tulsa offering this advanced testing through its Human Performance Lab.

Cardiovascular fitness is one of the strongest predictors of overall health. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Oklahoma. Insight from the VO₂ Max testing can help people stay healthier and improve athletic and sports performance.

The test, which takes approximately 30 minutes to complete, is the same assessment used by elite athletes to measure their cardiovascular fitness. What makes these results particularly valuable is that cardiorespiratory fitness serves as one of the best predictors of longevity.

"The higher your VO-2 is, the better your endurance is - and the longer your health span will be," said Dr. Richard Kacere.

The testing process allows participants to monitor their progress in real-time on an iPad positioned next to the exercise equipment. Following the workout, healthcare professionals provide a comprehensive breakdown of the results.

"Once you know your number, then you can develop a strategy to get better and it may take months to get better, but if you start up here, you're going to naturally decline. But it's better to start here than to start way down here on your engine," Kacere said.

The results from the VO2 Max assessment are then developed into personalized care plans designed to improve overall heart health and well-being. This individualized approach helps patients understand their current cardiovascular fitness level and provides a roadmap for improvement.

The Human Performance Lab at Ascension St. John represents a significant advancement in preventive cardiac care for the Tulsa community, bringing elite-level fitness assessment technology to everyday Oklahomans seeking to optimize their health.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

