Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 News anchor Naomi Keitt announces pregnancy

2 News anchor Naomi Keitt announces pregnancy
Naomi announcement.png
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma 6 p.m. anchor Naomi Keitt is expecting her first child with husband Derek.

The couple, who are halfway through their pregnancy, are sharing their fertility journey that included surgery and in vitro fertilization to encourage others.

Their baby is expected by late spring/early summer.

WATCH: 2 News anchor Naomi Keitt announces pregnancy

2 News anchor Naomi Keitt announces pregnancy

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US