TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma 6 p.m. anchor Naomi Keitt is expecting her first child with husband Derek.
The couple, who are halfway through their pregnancy, are sharing their fertility journey that included surgery and in vitro fertilization to encourage others.
Their baby is expected by late spring/early summer.
WATCH: 2 News anchor Naomi Keitt announces pregnancy
2 News anchor Naomi Keitt announces pregnancy
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube