TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma 6 p.m. anchor Naomi Keitt is expecting her first child with husband Derek.

The couple, who are halfway through their pregnancy, are sharing their fertility journey that included surgery and in vitro fertilization to encourage others.

Their baby is expected by late spring/early summer.

WATCH: 2 News anchor Naomi Keitt announces pregnancy

