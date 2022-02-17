Preparations underway for state's second execution of 2022 in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — 6:00 a.m.

Preparations are underway in McAlester for the scheduled execution of Gilbert Ray Postelle Thursday morning.

Postelle is sentenced to death for the 2005 Memorial Day shooting deaths of four people at a home in Oklahoma City.

READ MORE: Who is next in line for execution in Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to deny clemency for Postelle last December.

This will be the state's second execution this year. It comes after many are still questioning Oklahoma's current execution methods.

In October 2021, John Marion Grant vomited and convulsed after he was administered midazolam, the first drug in the three-step lethal injection process.

Since then, several death row inmates and their legal teams have submitted requests to put a pause on executions until after a trial determined whether Oklahoma's current execution protocols are considered to be constitutional.

The trial started on Jan. 28 and is currently ongoing.

Postelle asked for a temporary injunction to delay his execution until the trial concluded, but a federal judge denied the request. Postelle has since asked for a firing squad as an alternative to receiving the lethal injection.

At this time, ODOC does not have alternative execution protocols for any method other than lethal injection.

READ MORE: Federal judge denies emergency motion for Oklahoma death row inmates

As of right now, Postelle is set to be executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary at 10 a.m.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --