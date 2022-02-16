Tulsa police cracking down on left lane drivers

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is cracking down on drivers who stay in the left lane.

In 2017, the Oklahoma Left Lane Law was passed, making it illegal to "camp out" under the speed limit and impede in the left lane.

Tulsa police say while its officers can't write tickets for state laws, there are currently two city ordinances that they are able to enforce.

TPD put up a video recently to remind drivers against driving in the left lane, except when absolutely necessary. Just like the state law, current Tulsa city ordinances say the left lane is strictly for passing other vehicles.

Officers say staying in the left lane isn't only against the law, but it's also dangerous.

They say while driving in the left lane, it is harder to see around vehicles in the right lanes.

Lieutenant Paul Madden with TPD says it's not only frustrating for drivers, but also law enforcement.

“You could have and probably should have switched over to that middle lane. When you are not passing a car you need to be in one of the right-hand lanes. If you’re not overtaking or passing a vehicle you need to be in the right-hand most lane," says Madden.

According to city ordinances, if you are caught "camping" in the left lane, you could get a $200 ticket.

