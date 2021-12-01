Watch
Oklahoma parole board denies clemency for Gilbert Postelle

AP
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Gilbert Postelle. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, June 3, 2019, rejected the last appeal of Postelle who was sentenced to death in the killing of four people at an Oklahoma City trailer park 14 years ago. The Oklahoman reports that Postelle and 20 other men will be eligible for an execution date once the state resumes executions. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)
Death Row Appeal Oklahoma
Posted at 12:22 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 13:22:28-05

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 on Wednesday to deny clemency for death row inmate Gilbert Ray Postelle.

The decision marks the second-consecutive vote against clemency for an Oklahoma inmate since the granting of clemency for Julius Jones last month.

The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to deny clemency for Donald Grant.

Postelle is scheduled for execution on Feb. 17.

Postelle is sentenced to death for the 2005 revenge killings of four people at an Oklahoma City mobile home park.

