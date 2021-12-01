Oklahoma parole board denies clemency for Gilbert Postelle

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 on Wednesday to deny clemency for death row inmate Gilbert Ray Postelle.

The decision marks the second-consecutive vote against clemency for an Oklahoma inmate since the granting of clemency for Julius Jones last month.

The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to deny clemency for Donald Grant.

MORE >>> Who is next in line for execution in Oklahoma?

Postelle is scheduled for execution on Feb. 17.

Postelle is sentenced to death for the 2005 revenge killings of four people at an Oklahoma City mobile home park.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --