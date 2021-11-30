Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to Donald Grant

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to deny clemency for death row inmate Donald Anthony Grant.

Grant is scheduled for execution on Jan. 27.

He's sentenced to death for the 2001 shooting and killing of Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith, the manager and desk clerk of a Del City motel where he had applied for a job the day before.

Tuesday's vote marks a change in tune for the Pardon and Parole Board which voted two weeks prior to recommend clemency for death row inmate Bigler Stouffer, citing doubts in Oklahoma's execution procedures.

