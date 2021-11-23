Federal judge set to announce his ruling on stay of execution request for death-row inmate Bigler Stouffer

TULSA, Okla. — A federal judge is expected to announce his ruling regarding a stay of execution request for death-row inmate Bigler Stouffer Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Stouffer’s execution date is currently set for December 9, but his attorneys are asking to put things on hold until an upcoming trial in February.

The trial will challenge whether Oklahoma's execution protocols are constitutional. Specifically, the use of Midazolam, which is the first medication used in a three-dose cocktail.

That three-dose medication was used to execute death-row inmate John Marion Grant back in October. 2 News' senior reporter Sharon Phillips was chosen to be a witness inside the execution room. Many witnesses described Grant’s execution as violent. They say Grant convulsed and vomited after Midazolam was administered.

During Monday's hearing, Stouffer's attorneys called an anesthesiologist, who was also a witness at Grant's execution, to the stand. He used the word “regurgitating" instead of “vomiting.” He continued to say that's normal and blamed it on a full stomach from his last meal. He also said Grant's body “rocked up-and-down,” instead of using the word “convulsing.”

The anesthesiologist also added that Midazolam would not cause the inmate to be in pain.

Stouffer was convicted of shooting and killing Linda Reeves in 1985. The Pardon and Parole Board is recommending clemency for Stouffer as they expressed their concerns over the state's execution procedures.

The Board is now suggesting Gov. Kevin Stitt commute his execution to life in prison without the possibility of parole. If a stay of execution is not granted today, Stouffer could be the second death-row inmate to be executed in Oklahoma since 2015.

