Stringer Nursery location listed for sale online

Posted at 9:43 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 10:43:34-05

TULSA, Okla. — Looking to buy a retail space right now? Stringer Nursery is now online for sale.

The nursery is located at 7203 East 41st Street and is currently listed on Unique Properties for $799,000.

See the listing and more information here.

