Stringer Nursery location listed for sale online

TULSA, Okla. — Looking to buy a retail space right now? Stringer Nursery is now online for sale.
The nursery is located at 7203 East 41st Street and is currently listed on Unique Properties for $799,000.
See the listing and more information here.
Trending Stories:
- Coweta Police searching for suspect in armed robbery
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- 5 dead, more than 40 hurt after motorist drives through Wisconsin Christmas parade
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Tulsa attorney weighs in on what's next for Julius Jones
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter