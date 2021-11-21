Watch
Car drives through crowd during holiday parade in Wisconsin, reports say

TMJ4
Holiday parade accident
Posted at 5:52 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 19:29:13-05

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — Police are responding to a mass casualty event after a car drove through a crowd during the Waukesha Holiday parade Sunday evening.

A video provided to Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee shows a car driving through a busy section of the parade and hitting at least half a dozen people. The car continued to drive through the parade before the video ended.

It is unclear how many were hurt or if the driver was taken into custody. There is a large police presence on the scene.

The incident was live-streamed.

Eyewitnesses also told TMJ4 the driver of the car fired shots out of the window while they sped through the parade.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

This story was originally published by Scripps station TMJ4 in Milwaukee.

